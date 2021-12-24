Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.28 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

