22,414 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

KRBN opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

