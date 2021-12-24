Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.