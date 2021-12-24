Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.32 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

NYSE STEM opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,098,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.