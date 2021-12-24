TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,856 shares of company stock worth $365,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCON opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.