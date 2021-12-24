Offshift 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,178.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00006528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $119,178.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.22 or 0.99834096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $720.06 or 0.01413505 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

