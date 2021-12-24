Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.36, for a total transaction of $3,363,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $339.53 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.55 and a 12-month high of $340.79. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 445.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Morningstar by 24.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Morningstar by 115.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

