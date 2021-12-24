Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 66,409 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $24,980,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

