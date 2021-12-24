Jacqui Ferguson Buys 1,351 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,319.94).

WG stock opened at GBX 186.70 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.57) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

