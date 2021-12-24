Jacqui Ferguson Buys 1,351 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,319.94).

WG stock opened at GBX 186.70 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.57) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

