ING Groep NV Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $60,430,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

