ING Groep NV Has $4.78 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,193,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 474,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 261,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $223.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

