Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, Mizuho cut Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

