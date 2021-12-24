Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.35. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.