C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 4,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.3249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

