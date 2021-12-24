Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Sleep Number worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

