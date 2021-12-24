483,063 Shares in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 483,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,661,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $285,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $59,203,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

