Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.99. 3,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

