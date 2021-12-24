FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $18,528.16 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 14,057 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53.

On Thursday, December 9th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 8,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,651.65.

On Friday, December 3rd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 24,974 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12.

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.16. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.