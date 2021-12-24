Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

