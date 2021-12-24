Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $86,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

