Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

