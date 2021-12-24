Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

TFC stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

