Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $29,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,155.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

