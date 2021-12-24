Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 71,360 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $103,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $76.47 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.