e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $34.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,232,196. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELF opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

