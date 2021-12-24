e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $34.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,232,196. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:ELF opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
