The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 56.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period.

GRX opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

