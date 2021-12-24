Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Position Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Amundi bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,975,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $16,980,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,977,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,696,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

