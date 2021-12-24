John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $168.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

