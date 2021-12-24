John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,616 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,274,000 after acquiring an additional 470,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

