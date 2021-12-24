Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

