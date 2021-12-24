NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Announces Earnings Results

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NBSE stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.89.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
