NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Announces Earnings Results

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NBSE stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.