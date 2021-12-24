The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

