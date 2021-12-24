T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW opened at $195.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.82 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

