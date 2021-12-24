Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 49,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 93,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

