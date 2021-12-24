AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of JCI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.