U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

