ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $209,112.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00320520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

