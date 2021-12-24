Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

