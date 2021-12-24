Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 272 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

