Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

