Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,043.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $820.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

