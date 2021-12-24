Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

