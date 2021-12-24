Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys Shares of 4,688 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,876,000.

VGK stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

