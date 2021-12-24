Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,516 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Trane Technologies worth $94,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.87. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

