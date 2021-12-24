Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

