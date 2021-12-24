Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $61.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.