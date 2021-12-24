Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $61.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.