Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,369 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $77,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.