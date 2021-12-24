Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $88,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

