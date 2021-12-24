Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 128,250 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $71,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 793,523 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,348,000 after acquiring an additional 414,316 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,600,000.

BATS:FLQL opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

