Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,990 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $65,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

